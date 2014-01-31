Formula 1: The new cars for 2014

Defending world champion Sebastian Vettel drives the new Red Bull during day two of Formula 1 winter testing at Jerez, Spain, on 29 January
Red Bull: The RB10 maintains a more elegant downward curve in response to regulations that demand a lower nose for safety reasons
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton in action on day one of Formula One pre-season testing at Jerez
Mercedes: The W05 integrates the camera mounts on the nose into the aerodynamic design, by mounting them on r-shaped pillars on the top of the nose cone
Finland's Kimi Raikkonen gets to grips with his new Ferrari during day two at Jerez
Ferrari: The F14-T features a dramatically shaped front, with bodywork swooping down to a much wider nose tip than has so far been seen on rivals' new cars
Jenson Button drives the new McLaren during day two of Formula 1 winter testing at Jerez
McLaren: The MP4-29 features an 'anteater' front-nose design that has arching support pillars down to the front wing, which rules dictate must be 15cm narrower this year than in 2013
Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico and Sauber F1 goes off into a gravel trap while driving during day two of testing at Jerez
Sauber: Also featuring a new 'anteater' look, the unusual nose allows as much airflow under the car as possible for optimum aerodynamic performance
Marcus Ericsson of Sweden and Caterham drives the new CT05 during day two at Jerez
Caterham: The CT05 features a nose extension which comes out from underneath the chassis and has been labelled "ugly" by some Twitter users
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Force India drives the new VJM07 during day one at Jerez
Force India: The VJM07 features an entirely new drivetrain, supplied by Mercedes
Jean-Eric Vergne of France and Scuderia Toro Rosso drives the new STR9 during day one at Jerez
Toro Rosso: The STR9 is a conventional-looking car, with the exception of a narrow protuberance at the front of the nose. Toro Rosso have switched from Ferrari power to Renault for 2014, bringing them into line with senior team Red Bull
Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Williams drives during day two at Jerez
Williams: The FW36 features the new 'anteater' nose popular with many teams, who are trying to get the best performance from the new regulations
The new car for Lotus's 2014 campaign
Lotus: The E22 will feature a split-nose design, with two prongs separated by a gap, bucking the trend for an 'anteater'-style nose.
Jules Bianchi of France and Marussia drives during day four of Formula One Winter Testing
Following a delay Marussia have unveiled their 2014 Formula 1 car at Jerez. Technical issues delayed the MR03's launch to day three of pre-season testing. Marussia have switched to Ferrari engines for 2014, having raced with Cosworth power since joining Formula 1 as Virgin in 2010.

