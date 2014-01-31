Formula 1: The new cars for 2014 31 Jan 2014 From the section Formula 1 Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/formula1/25946895 Read more about sharing. Red Bull: The RB10 maintains a more elegant downward curve in response to regulations that demand a lower nose for safety reasons Mercedes: The W05 integrates the camera mounts on the nose into the aerodynamic design, by mounting them on r-shaped pillars on the top of the nose cone Ferrari: The F14-T features a dramatically shaped front, with bodywork swooping down to a much wider nose tip than has so far been seen on rivals' new cars McLaren: The MP4-29 features an 'anteater' front-nose design that has arching support pillars down to the front wing, which rules dictate must be 15cm narrower this year than in 2013 Sauber: Also featuring a new 'anteater' look, the unusual nose allows as much airflow under the car as possible for optimum aerodynamic performance Caterham: The CT05 features a nose extension which comes out from underneath the chassis and has been labelled "ugly" by some Twitter users Force India: The VJM07 features an entirely new drivetrain, supplied by Mercedes Toro Rosso: The STR9 is a conventional-looking car, with the exception of a narrow protuberance at the front of the nose. Toro Rosso have switched from Ferrari power to Renault for 2014, bringing them into line with senior team Red Bull Williams: The FW36 features the new 'anteater' nose popular with many teams, who are trying to get the best performance from the new regulations Lotus: The E22 will feature a split-nose design, with two prongs separated by a gap, bucking the trend for an 'anteater'-style nose. Following a delay Marussia have unveiled their 2014 Formula 1 car at Jerez. Technical issues delayed the MR03's launch to day three of pre-season testing. Marussia have switched to Ferrari engines for 2014, having raced with Cosworth power since joining Formula 1 as Virgin in 2010.