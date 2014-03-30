Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg says he was surprised by the pace of Red Bull at the Malaysian Grand Prix after the team's difficult pre-season testing - and adds that they are "still the benchmark" after dominating Formula 1 for so long.

Rosberg finished in second place in Sepang, behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton, and ahead of Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel in third.

Vettel called his podium finish "a massive step in the right direction" while McLaren's Jenson Button said his car needs upgrades in order to be competitive.

