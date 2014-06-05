Ride on board Sebastian Vettel's 2013 Canadian pole lap as BBC F1 analyst Allan McNish describes how to drive the perfect lap of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The 4.361km venue is part-street circuit, on a man-made island, set against the backdrop of Montreal and is perhaps most famous for its "Wall of Champions".

Ahead of the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton is looking for a fourth win in seven races there, which would see him reclaim the world championship lead from his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg.

