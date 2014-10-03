Lewis Hamilton sets the fastest time in an action-packed second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Hamilton edged out his Mercedes team-mate and title rival Nico Rosberg by 0.24 seconds as Caterham's Kamui Kobayashi, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez all had accidents.

Hamilton has turned a 29-point deficit into a three-point championship advantage with two victories in the last two races and Rosberg's retirement in Singapore two weeks ago.

