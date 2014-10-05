BBC Sport - Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton wins in the rain at Suzuka

Hamilton wins in the rain at Suzuka

Lewis Hamilton takes his eighth win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, a race overshadowed by a serious accident involving Marussia's Jules Bianchi.

Bianchi was taken to hospital unconscious after a crash that caused the race to be stopped.

Hamilton had earlier passed team-mate Nico Rosberg for the lead around the outside at Turn One, with Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel finishing third.

