BBC Sport - Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton wins in the rain at Suzuka
Hamilton wins in the rain at Suzuka
- From the section Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton takes his eighth win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, a race overshadowed by a serious accident involving Marussia's Jules Bianchi.
Bianchi was taken to hospital unconscious after a crash that caused the race to be stopped.
Hamilton had earlier passed team-mate Nico Rosberg for the lead around the outside at Turn One, with Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel finishing third.
Available to UK users only.