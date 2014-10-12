BBC Sport - Russian Grand Prix: First lap lock-up puts Rosberg on back foot

Rosberg ruins tyres after early error

A dramatic lock-up into Turn 2 at the Sochi Autodrom puts Nico Rosberg on the back foot at the start of the inaugural Russian Grand Prix.

Starting from second, Rosberg passed his Mercedes team-mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton for the lead, but flat-spots his tyres in the process and was forced to pit for new tyres, emerging from the pits at the back of the field.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Rosberg ruins tyres after early error

Video

Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories