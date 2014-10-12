BBC Sport - Russian Grand Prix: First lap lock-up puts Rosberg on back foot
Rosberg ruins tyres after early error
- From the section Formula 1
A dramatic lock-up into Turn 2 at the Sochi Autodrom puts Nico Rosberg on the back foot at the start of the inaugural Russian Grand Prix.
Starting from second, Rosberg passed his Mercedes team-mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton for the lead, but flat-spots his tyres in the process and was forced to pit for new tyres, emerging from the pits at the back of the field.
