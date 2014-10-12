A dramatic lock-up into Turn 2 at the Sochi Autodrom puts Nico Rosberg on the back foot at the start of the inaugural Russian Grand Prix.

Starting from second, Rosberg passed his Mercedes team-mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton for the lead, but flat-spots his tyres in the process and was forced to pit for new tyres, emerging from the pits at the back of the field.

