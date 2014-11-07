Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton believes there is a "huge difference" in how he has improved from the time he won the drivers' championship in 2008 and now, as he closes in on a second title.

The Brit won with McLaren in 2008 by a single point, and currently leads the 2014 standings by 24 points ahead of team-mate Nico Rosberg with two races to go.

Speaking ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he won his only title in 2008, Hamilton insists Rosberg "will be strong" but says he "feels good" as he aims for a sixth consecutive race win.

