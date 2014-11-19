Abu Dhabi GP: GP2 champion Jolyon Palmer earns test drive

Jolyon Palmer has a record-breaking 256 championship points in GP2 this season, with two races still remaining

Newly-crowned GP2 champion Jolyon Palmer will be a test driver for Force India following the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The 23-year-old, son of F1 driver Jonathan, became the first Briton to win GP2 since Lewis Hamilton in 2006.

He said: "Getting into F1 is harder than ever, so this is an opportunity to demonstrate I deserve to be there."

Palmer will spend a full day driving the Force India car on the Abu Dhabi circuit on Tuesday, 25 November.

World championship contenders and Mercedes team-mates Hamilton and Nico Rosberg head into the season finale this weekend, with either able to clinch the title because of double points.

Rosberg and Force India driver Nico Hulkenberg, as well as Hamilton, are among those who have graduated to F1 after winning the GP2 championship.