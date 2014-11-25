Lewis Hamilton: F1 world champion visits the BBC

Mercedes F1 team
It is an early start for Lewis and the Mercedes F1 W05 Hybrid but both are ready for their close-ups before sunrise. This particular car is a replica of the one Lewis crossed the finish line in to win the world title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton
Here is Lewis on the famous red sofa with BBC Breakfast presenters Bill Turnbull and Louise Minchin, and sports correspondent Sally Nugent.
Lewis Hamilton
Ever stylish, Lewis wears a crisp white shirt for his live BBC Breakfast appearance - a stark contrast to his fireproof race suit and trademark flat-brimmed cap.
Lewis Hamilton
Bill, Louise and Sally ask questions about the rivalry between Lewis and his Mercedes team-mate and childhood friend, Nico Rosberg.
Lewis Hamilton
Television done and Lewis moves on to various BBC radio stations, starting with Radio 4's Today programme.
Lewis Hamilton
Next, he makes the dreams of nine-year-old karting champion Harley Haughton come true on BBC Radio 5 live.
Lewis Hamilton
He heads for a quick chat with Radio 1's Newsbeat.
Lewis Hamilton
BBC Sport's F1 writer Lawrence Barretto poses a few of your Twitter questions to Lewis. You can read his answers in his last column of the season.
Lewis Hamilton
Olly Foster from BBC Sport News invites Lewis out on to the piazza at MediaCityUK to discuss the world champion's season at length.
Lewis Hamilton
There is a tangible buzz around with plenty of F1 fans turning up to catch a glimpse of the world champion.
Lewis Hamilton
Harley is back and this time is able to sit in the car and be shown the ropes by the master.
Lewis Hamilton
It is a day Harley will not forget in a long time.
Lewis Hamilton
Judging by some of the happy expressions on the faces of pupils and teachers, this could be a contender for best school outing ever.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis has time for a few selfies with fans before heading to his next destination.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story