Formula 1 2018: The driver line-ups

Who is driving for who in 2018? Take a look at this season's team line-ups.

Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - Ferrari

Raikkonen is famed for coming across as indifferent about his performances, but he must be doing something well, as this is his 18th season at motorsport's top table

Date of birth: 17/10/79 Races started: 294 Pole positions: 18 Wins: 21 Podium places: 103 World titles: 1 2017 position: 4th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/5 2017 best: 2nd - Hungary

Sebastian Vettel (Germany) - Ferrari

Vettel is looking for his fifth drivers' title - and to not drive into Lewis Hamilton on purpose

Date of birth: 3/7/87 Races started: 220 Pole positions: 55 Wins: 52 Podium places: 110 World titles: 4 2017 position: 2nd 2017 wins / podiums: 5/13 2016 best: 1st - five times

Esteban Ocon (France) - Force India

French, fast and nobody's fool - just ask his team-mate Sergio Perez

Date of birth: 17/9/96 Races started: 50 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 8th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 5th - Spain, Mexico

Sergio Perez (Mexico) - Force India

Perez - shouted at by Ocon last season. A lot

Date of birth: 26/1/90 Races started: 155 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 8 World titles: 0 2017 position: 7th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 4th - Spain

Romain Grosjean (France) - Haas

Grosjean: shouted at his car last season. A lot

Date of birth: 17/4/86 Races started: 145 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 10 World titles: 0 2017 position: 13th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - Austria

Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) - Haas

Magnussen's father, Jan, drove in F1 during the mid-'90s - Kevin already has bragging rights, though, with a 2nd place in 2014. His old man's highest was 6th

Date of birth: 5/10/92 Races started: 82 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 1 World titles: 0 2017 position: 14th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 7th - Azerbaijan

Fernando Alonso (Spain) - McLaren

Alonso won the title in 2005 and 2006 - 12 years is quite some barren spell

Date of birth: 29/7/81 Races started: 314 Pole positions: 22 Wins: 32 Podium places: 97 World titles: 2 2017 position: 15th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - Hungary

Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) - McLaren

Belgian, fast and very unlikely to shout at Fernando Alonso

Date of birth: 26/3/92 Races started: 42 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 16th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 7th Malaysia, Singapore

Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - Mercedes

Finnish, fast and even less likely to shout at Lewis Hamilton

Date of birth: 28/8/89 Races started: 119 Pole positions: 6 Wins: 3 Podium places: 30 World titles: 0 2017 position: 3rd 2017 wins / podiums: 3/13 2017 best: 1st - Russia, Austria, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) - Mercedes

Like Vettel, Hamilton is also aiming to win his fifth world title

Date of birth: 7/1/85 Races started: 229 Pole positions: 83 Wins: 73 Podium places: 134 World titles: 5 2017 position: 1st 2017 wins / podiums: 9/13 2017 best: 1st -nine times

Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) - Red Bull

Ricciardo is always smiling, unless being run out of road by his aggressive team-mate

Date of birth: 1/7/89 Races started: 150 Pole positions: 3 Wins: 7 Podium places: 29 World titles: 0 2017 position: 5th 2016 wins / podiums: 1/8 2016 best: 1st - Malaysia

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Red Bull

The son of former F1 driver Jos, Max Verstappen became a star in his own right in his debut season

Date of birth: 30/9/97 Races started: 81 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 5 Podium places: 21 World titles: 0 2017 position: 6th 2017 wins / podiums: 2/4 2017 best: 1st - Malaysia, Mexico

Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - Renault

Hulkenberg is one of F1's biggest talents - but still hasn't finished on the podium

Date of birth: 19/8/87 Races started: 158 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 10th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - four times

Carlos Sainz (Spain) - Renault

Sainz - with far less experience - could beat Hulkenberg to it this season

Date of birth: 1/9/94 Races started: 81 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 9th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 4th - Singapore

Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) - Sauber

Ericsson will hope for better result this season...

Date of birth: 2/9/90 Races started: 97 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 20th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 11th - Azerbaijan, Spain

Charles Leclerc (Monaco) - Sauber

...Chiefly because he has Ferrari protege Leclerc in his mirrors

Date of birth: 16/10/97 Races started: 21 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: N/A 2017 wins / podiums: N/A 2017 best: N/A

Brendon Hartley (New Zealand) - Toro Rosso

Hartley is the ninth New Zealander to compete in F1

Date of birth: 10/11/1989 Races started: 25 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 23rd 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 13th - United States

Pierre Gasly (France) - Toro Rosso

Gasly is the 75th Frenchman - so he wins that battle

Date of birth: 07/02/1996 Races started: 26 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 21st 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 12th - Brazil

Sergey Sirotkin (Russia) - Williams

Sirotkin is this season's only rookie - but last season his then-rookie team-mate Lance Stroll finished 3rd in Azerbaijan

Date of birth: 25/08/1995 Races started: 21 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: N/A 2017 wins / podiums: N/A 2017 best: N/A

Lance Stroll (Canada) - Williams

Can Stroll improve on his podium finish and win in 2018? Stranger things have happened...