Formula 1 2015: Car launch and test schedule

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has swapped Red Bull for Ferrari ahead of the 2015 season

Formula 1 teams have begun their build-up to the 2015 season ahead of the first race in Australia on 15 March.

The teams kicked off pre-season at Jerez in Spain on 1 February before moving on to Barcelona for back-to-back tests later in the month.

All the teams have now revealed their 2015 challengers.

Force India will not take part in the first test, leaving just eight teams in attendance.

Pre-season testing

Jerez, Spain - 1-4 February

Barcelona, Spain - 19-22 February

Barcelona, Spain - 26 February-1 March

Car launches

Ferrari - 30 January

Force India - 19 February

Lotus - 26 January

McLaren - 29 January

Mercedes - 1 February

Red Bull - 1 February

Sauber - 30 January

Toro Rosso - 31 January

Williams - 21 January