Female driver Carmen Jorda joins Lotus development team

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Carmen Jorda
Carmen Jorda finished 29th in the GP3 championship last year

Spaniard Carmen Jorda has become the second woman to join a Formula 1 team in a back-up role after signing up with Lotus as development driver.

The 26-year-old will work on the team's simulator with a view to having a test in the F1 car later this year.

Jorda, who finished 29th in last year's GP3 feeder series, said: "It feels like a dream come true."

Her role is the same as Susie Wolff's at Williams last year before the Scot was promoted to test driver in 2015.

"I've been racing since I was 10 years old so it was my dream to drive a Formula 1 car since I was very young," Jorda added.

"Joining Lotus F1 Team is a big step towards my goal. I will be working to improve myself as a driver as well as helping the team to develop the car by testing new developments in the simulator; it's such a fantastic opportunity.

"I know this is just the beginning and the biggest challenge is yet to come but already being part of a team with such a history is a real honour.

"This is a great achievement, but an even greater opportunity which will lead to bigger and better things."

