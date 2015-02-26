Female driver Carmen Jorda joins Lotus development team

Carmen Jorda finished 29th in the GP3 championship last year

Spaniard Carmen Jorda has become the second woman to join a Formula 1 team in a back-up role after signing up with Lotus as development driver.

The 26-year-old will work on the team's simulator with a view to having a test in the F1 car later this year.

Jorda, who finished 29th in last year's GP3 feeder series, said: "It feels like a dream come true."

Her role is the same as Susie Wolff's at Williams last year before the Scot was promoted to test driver in 2015.

"I've been racing since I was 10 years old so it was my dream to drive a Formula 1 car since I was very young," Jorda added.

"Joining Lotus F1 Team is a big step towards my goal. I will be working to improve myself as a driver as well as helping the team to develop the car by testing new developments in the simulator; it's such a fantastic opportunity.

"I know this is just the beginning and the biggest challenge is yet to come but already being part of a team with such a history is a real honour.

"This is a great achievement, but an even greater opportunity which will lead to bigger and better things."