Lee McKenzie is joined by Allan McNish and Pat Symonds to discuss the first qualifying session of the season after Lewis Hamilton claimed pole in Australia.

Williams chief technical officer Symonds gives an update on Valtteri Bottas's condition after the driver complained of pains in his back following the session in Melbourne.

Mercedes locked out the front row in Melbourne, while McLaren produced their worst performance in qualifying since the 2009 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Available to UK users only.