BBC Sport - Inside F1 looks back at Australian GP qualifying

Inside F1 on Melbourne qualifying

Lee McKenzie is joined by Allan McNish and Pat Symonds to discuss the first qualifying session of the season after Lewis Hamilton claimed pole in Australia.

Williams chief technical officer Symonds gives an update on Valtteri Bottas's condition after the driver complained of pains in his back following the session in Melbourne.

Mercedes locked out the front row in Melbourne, while McLaren produced their worst performance in qualifying since the 2009 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Inside F1 on Melbourne qualifying

Video

Why has the Crucible banned football shirts?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories