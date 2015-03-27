Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Jolyon Palmer is the son of former F1 driver Jonathan

Britain's Jolyon Palmer will take part in the first practice session at the Chinese Grand Prix on 10 April.

It will be the first Formula 1 drive for the 24-year-old, who is a Lotus reserve driver for the 2015 season.

"I've never raced on the Shanghai circuit before so there is plenty of homework to do so but I will make sure that I'm fully prepared," he said.

Palmer won last season's GP2 title to become the first Briton to do so since Lewis Hamilton in 2006.

He is the son of former F1 driver Jonathan Palmer, who made 82 grand prix starts between 1983 and 1989.