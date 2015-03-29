Max Verstappen says he is "smiling" after becoming the youngest-ever points scorer in Formula 1 with a seventh-placed finish at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Toro Rosso driver, 17, qualified in sixth and remained in contention throughout the race in Sepang, making a brilliant overtaking move on Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took a surprise victory at Sepang ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

