Chinese GP key stats and facts

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix

First Grand Prix: 2004

Circuit distance: 5.451 km (3.387 mi)

Race Laps: 56

Lap record: 1min 32.238secs by Michael Schumacher (Ferrari; 2004)

Michael Schumacher's 91st and final F1 victory was in China 2006. His tally of wins is only one fewer than Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna combined.

Fernando Alonso has completed every lap (614) of the 11 Chinese GPs held to date, covering 2080 miles - the equivalent of driving from Silverstone to the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona and back.

The circuit capacity is 200,00, twice the size of Barcelona's Nou Camp.

Shanghai's population is estimated to be 24 million, meaning each person would receive £1.13 of Lewis Hamilton's estimated salary.

Most wins by driver:

3 Lewis Hamilton

2 Fernando Alonso

1 Six other drivers

Most wins by team:

4 Ferrari

3 McLaren

2 Mercedes

In 2014, the chequered flag was shown a lap early, at end of of lap 55. Because of that mistake, the result was declared at the end of the previous lap.

Sebastian Vettel won in 2009, the first F1 victory for Red Bull.

40,000 stone pillars (driven 40m-80m deep) were required to stabilise the Shanghai International Circuit's foundation when it was built on reclaimed marshland.