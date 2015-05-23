Monaco Grand Prix: The beauty and the romance

Stirling Moss of Britain raises his hand in victory after passing the finish line (and chequered flag) in first place at the Monaco Grand Prix Automobile race on May 14, 1961.
The Monaco Grand Prix remains one of the most visually captivating events on the sporting calendar. It is almost impossible not to feel the romance of this grand prix when it has provided such glorious images over the years. These dramatic pictures encompass the trackside glamour and racing glory still experienced today in Monte Carlo by fans and drivers alike. Here, driving the Rob Walker Lotus, Britain's Stirling Moss crosses the finish line to win the grand prix in 1961.
20th May 1966: Swedish actress Britt Ekland with her husband, Peter Sellers
Stars & car stripes: The Cannes Film Festival has taken place over the same week as the grand prix since the 1950s. Famous Hollywood names to have graced the paddock have included Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney. In 1966, Swedish actress Britt Ekland (above) visited the circuit with her husband, Peter Sellers.
Graham Hill in the pool 1966
It is not unusual for the winner of the race to celebrate by jumping into the harbour pool. Here, Graham Hill has done just that after coming third in his BRM in 1966. He won the race five times overall.
Ayrton Senna drives the 12 Camel Team Lotus Honda Lotus 99T past waiters and tables of a restaurant overlooking the circuit during practice for the Grand Prix of Monaco on 30 May 1987 on the streets of the Principality of Monaco in Monte Carlo
Lunch with a view? Waiting staff at this restaurant in 1987 had the privilege to witness Ayrton Senna's skill behind the wheel of his Lotus Honda 99T. Senna still holds the record for most Monaco wins (six).
1987: Ayrton Senna of Brazil in action in his Lotus Honda during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco. Senna finished in first place.
Senna tackles the iconic hairpin at the Loews Hotel, again in 1987. He went on to win the race.
EMERGENCY SERVICES TAKE A BREAK WHILE ON STANDBY DURING THE FINAL DAY OF PRACTICE FOR THE MONACO GRAND PRIX
Fire marshals take a break while on standby outside Monaco's famous Hotel de Paris.
Jean Alesi of France races along the seafront in his Benetton-Renault during the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo
Jean Alesi wrestles with his Benetton-Renault while the marshals avoid a soaking from the Mediterranean Sea during the 1997 race.
15 MAY 1994: MICHAEL SCHUMACHER OF GERMANY DRIVES THROUGH THE TUNNEL IN HIS BENETTON FORD DURING THE MONACO GRAND PRIX AT THE CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONTE CARLO. SCHUMACHER WON THE RACE WITH MARTIN BRUNDLE (MCLAREN PEUGEOT) AND GERHARD BERGER (FERRARI) COMING SECOND AND THIRD RESPECTIVELY
Tunnel vision: Michael Schumacher drives through arguably the most famous landmark on the circuit in 1994.
21-24 May 1998: General view of the Monte Carlo circuit during the Monaco Grand Prix.
Monaco is renowned for its claustrophobic atmosphere, especially across the race weekend when thousands of people descend on the principality.
Eddie Irvine of Great Britain races down a straight in his Ferrari during the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. Irvine finished third.
Customers must ring a doorbell to enter some of Monaco's most exclusive boutiques.
General view as the cars round the harbour and swimming pool complex during practice for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2013
Millionaire's Row: Monaco's gleaming harbour is full with many of the world's most expensive super yachts.

Top Stories

Related to this story