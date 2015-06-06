Daniel Ricciardo re-lives his maiden F1 victory in the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix in the company of Lee McKenzie.

The Red Bull driver has struggled this season after taking three wins last year, but still believes a podium finish is "possible" before the end of the season.

Red Bull have threatened to pull out of Formula 1 entirely if they cannot develop a competitive engine or persuade Audi to join forces with the team.

Available to UK users only.