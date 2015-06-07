Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes are enabling him to "live his dream" after winning the Canadian Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race to BBC Sport's Suzi Perry, Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard, the world champion says things are going "incredibly well" after winning his fourth race of the season.

The win helps to make up for Hamilton's disappointment in the last race in Monaco, where he lost a dominant victory as a result of a strategic error by the team.

