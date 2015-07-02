BBC Sport - British GP: Home drivers excited for Silverstone

British drivers excited for home race

British drivers Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Will Stevens look forward to their home race.

Mercedes driver Hamilton says he is not thinking about records as he could equal Jim Clark's and Nigel Mansell's record of three wins in England.

McLaren's Button describes racing at Silverstone as very "special" while Stevens is excited to be taking part in his first ever British Grand Prix.

British GP coverage: Live on BBC TV, Red Button, Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.



