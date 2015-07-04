Watch Lewis Hamilton's pole lap round Silverstone as the British driver delights his home crowd taking top spot.

Hamilton recorded a lap of 1:32.248 beating Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by 0.113s, with Felipe Massa third.

Massa's Williams team-mate Valtteri Bottas was fourth, with the Ferrari's of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel fifth and sixth.

Available to UK users only.