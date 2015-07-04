BBC Sport - British GP: Lewis Hamilton's pole lap at Silverstone

Hamilton's pole lap at Silverstone

Watch Lewis Hamilton's pole lap round Silverstone as the British driver delights his home crowd taking top spot.

Hamilton recorded a lap of 1:32.248 beating Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by 0.113s, with Felipe Massa third.

Massa's Williams team-mate Valtteri Bottas was fourth, with the Ferrari's of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel fifth and sixth.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories