The Italian Grand Prix is 53 laps long

First Italian Grand Prix - 1950

Circuit distance - 5.793km

Lap record - 1:21.046 secs*

* Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari 2004

In 2004, Monza banned goldfish bowls because they distort the view of reality for the animal

Peter Gethin won the 191 Italian Grand Prix by just 0.01s from Ronnie Peterson. The closest finish this year was Nico Rosberg trailing Lewis Hamilton by 0.714s

The circuit is set in the largest city park in Europe. At 6.88sq km, it's more than twice the size of New York's Central Park

In the F1 era, the Italian Grand Prix has been won by British drivers (12 wins) four times as much as Italian drivers (three wins)

Built in 1922, Monza is the oldest circuit on the F1 calendar

Monza is a busy industrial centre, which includes the manufacture of felt hats

In 2008, Sebastian Vettel became the youngest F1 winner at 21 years and 74 days old

Michael Schumacher has the most wins at this circuit with six

Ferrari hold the most team wins with 18

In 2004, Juan Pablo Montoya set the fastest lap in a Formula 1 car at Monza. His time: 1min 19.525secs Average speed: 162.949mph