BBC Sport - Singapore first practice highlights: Rossi crashes as Rosberg fastest

FP1: Rosberg fastest as Rossi crashes

Watch highlights of first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix as Alexander Rossi makes an unfortunate start to his career with Manor-Marussia by crashing late on.

Rossi has been drafted in for five of the last seven races of the season in place of Roberto Merhi, but the American lost control and smashed into the barrier at Turn 18, doing considerable damage to the right-hand side of his car.

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg was fastest in the first session at Marina Bay ahead of his team-mate and world championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

