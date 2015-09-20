Singapore Grand Prix track invader arrested

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Sebastian Vettel passes a spectator on the track during the Singapore Grand Prix

A 27-year-old man who invaded the Formula 1 track during the Singapore Grand Prix has been arrested.

A statement from F1's governing body the FIA said the man gained "unauthorised access" to the circuit.

The FIA said: "We are awaiting a full report from the clerk of the course in order to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Race winner Sebastian Vettel said: "Fortunately nothing happened to us or him. It's not what you want to see."

British Grand Prix
A demonstrator ran at the cars during the 2003 British Grand Prix, before he was wrestled to the ground by a marshal

It is the second time this year someone has gained access to a track during a grand prix weekend, with a spectator running across the circuit during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

A track invader sprints across he start/finish straight at the Chinese Grand Prix

It is also the third time in recent history that a track invader has disrupted a grand prix.

In 2003, a man wearing a kilt ran across the track during the British Grand Prix.

And a disaffected former Mercedes employee invaded the track during the 2000 race in Germany.

'He was on his phone taking pictures'

James Allen
James Allen was commentating on the race for BBC Radio 5 live

Vettel, who drives for Ferrari, made a joke about this incident, which has been reported to involve an English tourist.

"When I was watching F1 there was a scene in Hockenheim and then a couple of years later in Silverstone," he said.

"This guy was fairly boring. He could have dressed a little funny or something.

"Now we are joking about it, but it is fairly serious."

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who finished second, added: "He was on his phone taking pictures, probably for Instagram or something.

"I hope he got some more followers because it's got to be worth a night in prison."

Man invades the track at 2000 German Grand Prix
A disgruntled former Mercedes employee invaded the Hockenheim track at the 2000 German Grand Prix, forcing the safety car to come out
Man runs across the track at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix
A man ran across the track as Ferrari's Nigel Mansell was about to cross the line to win the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix, prompting BBC commentator Murray Walker to exclaim: "What a fool running across the course - a raving lunatic"

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story