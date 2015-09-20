Singapore Grand Prix track invader arrested

A 27-year-old man who invaded the Formula 1 track during the Singapore Grand Prix has been arrested.

A statement from F1's governing body the FIA said the man gained "unauthorised access" to the circuit.

The FIA said: "We are awaiting a full report from the clerk of the course in order to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Race winner Sebastian Vettel said: "Fortunately nothing happened to us or him. It's not what you want to see."

A demonstrator ran at the cars during the 2003 British Grand Prix, before he was wrestled to the ground by a marshal

It is the second time this year someone has gained access to a track during a grand prix weekend, with a spectator running across the circuit during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

It is also the third time in recent history that a track invader has disrupted a grand prix.

In 2003, a man wearing a kilt ran across the track during the British Grand Prix.

And a disaffected former Mercedes employee invaded the track during the 2000 race in Germany.

'He was on his phone taking pictures'

James Allen was commentating on the race for BBC Radio 5 live

Vettel, who drives for Ferrari, made a joke about this incident, which has been reported to involve an English tourist.

"When I was watching F1 there was a scene in Hockenheim and then a couple of years later in Silverstone," he said.

"This guy was fairly boring. He could have dressed a little funny or something.

"Now we are joking about it, but it is fairly serious."

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who finished second, added: "He was on his phone taking pictures, probably for Instagram or something.

"I hope he got some more followers because it's got to be worth a night in prison."

A disgruntled former Mercedes employee invaded the Hockenheim track at the 2000 German Grand Prix, forcing the safety car to come out