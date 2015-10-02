An emotional Lewis Hamilton has told Lee McKenzie that he is "buzzing" after matching his hero Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 Formula 1 race wins.

Hamilton matched Senna's record with victory in Japan after his 162nd start - Senna managed his tally from 161 races.

Hamilton was in a reflective mood after the race on Sunday, thanking his father and supporters for helping him achieve his goals, and likened his early karting days to that of the film 'Cool Runnings'.

