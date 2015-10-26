BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton wins thrilling US GP to claim third world title

Highlights: Hamilton's USA triumph

Watch highlights as Lewis Hamilton wins an incredible United States Grand Prix to claim his third world drivers' championship.

Hamilton pressured team-mate Nico Rosberg into a mistake during a frantic last 10 laps and swept by to take his 10th win of 2015 and become only the second British driver after Sir Jackie Stewart to win three Formula 1 drivers' titles.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel could have kept the title race open until Mexico next weekend had he finished second, but could manage only third place behind Rosberg.

Watch extended highlights of the US Grand Prix on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories