Watch highlights as Lewis Hamilton wins an incredible United States Grand Prix to claim his third world drivers' championship.

Hamilton pressured team-mate Nico Rosberg into a mistake during a frantic last 10 laps and swept by to take his 10th win of 2015 and become only the second British driver after Sir Jackie Stewart to win three Formula 1 drivers' titles.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel could have kept the title race open until Mexico next weekend had he finished second, but could manage only third place behind Rosberg.

