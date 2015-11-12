BBC Sport - Brazilian GP: Drivers give their views on the Interlagos circuit

Crowd gives more horsepower - Massa

Brazilian driver Felipe Massa says the atmosphere of the crowd at his home race gives his car "extra horsepower".

Speaking ahead of the penultimate race of the 2015 season at Interlagos, Williams driver Massa said he hopes home advantage will help his race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton described the Brazilian fans as "crazy", with fellow Briton Jenson Button calling Interlagos as a "great" circuit.

Available to UK users only.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is live on BBC TV, radio and online.

Top Stories