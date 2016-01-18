Formula 1 2016: All you need to know about the teams

BBC Sport profiles every team, and chief F1 writer Andrew Benson gives his assessment on their prospects...

Mercedes featured in 17 out of 19 podiums last season

Mercedes (first in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: German (based in Brackley, England) Engine: Mercedes Drivers: Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg Team principals: Toto Wolff and Paddy Lowe Constructors' championships: 2 Drivers' championships: 4 First race: France, 1954

Andrew Benson's assessment: Can Mercedes be stopped in the third season of the turbo-hybrid formula? It will take something very special. A team with great strength in depth, a standard-setting engine and a very strong driver line-up - some would say the strongest on the grid - add up to a formidable combination.

Sebastian Vettel brought Ferrari three victories in 2015 but the team still finished 275 points behind Mercedes

Ferrari (second in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: Italian (based in Maranello, Italy) Engine: Ferrari Team principal: Maurizio Arrivabene Drivers: Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen Constructors' championships: 16 Drivers' championships: 15 First race: Monaco, 1950

Andrew Benson's assessment: Can Ferrari finally get back to properly competitive form in 2016? It's been a long time. They have not had a car of that quality for eight years, and last year there was still a sizeable gap to close to Mercedes. Not for the first time, they are promising big. Delivering, though, has proved a different matter so far.

Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa were closely matched in 2015 - the Finn taking home 136 points to the Brazilian's 121

Williams (third in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: British (based in Grove, Oxfordshire) Engine: Mercedes Team principal: Sir Frank Williams Drivers: Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas Constructors' championships: 9 Drivers' championships: 7 First race: Argentina, 1978

Andrew Benson's assessment: Third in the constructors' championship on Williams' budget amounts to a triumph. But a Mercedes engine in the back gives them a sizeable leg-up. Williams still have a way to go to get back to the front, both in car design and operationally.

Red Bull will race with Renault engines in 2016 following tense negotiations about the future of their relationship last year

Red Bull (fourth in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: Austrian (based in Milton Keynes, England) Engine: Renault Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat Team principal: Christian Horner Constructors' championships: 4 Drivers' championships: 4 First race: Australia, 2005

Andrew Benson's assessment: Red Bull's excellence as a team and chassis-design group remains arguably unsurpassed. But questionable management decisions have left them in the engine wilderness. And for all their politicking, fixing that won't be easy.

Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez will line up once again on the grid for Force India

Force India (fifth in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: Indian (based in Silverstone) Engine: Mercedes Drivers: Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg Team principal: Vijay Mallya Constructors' championships: 0 Drivers' championships: 0 First race: Australia, 2008

Andrew Benson's assessment: Like Williams, Force India punched above their weight in 2015, making good use of the best engine in the sport and building after a shaky start into solid top-10 - and occasional podium - contenders. Expect more of the same this year - without the wobbly beginning probably.

Toro Rosso drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Max Vertsappen with team principal Franz Tost

Toro Rosso (seventh in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: Italian (based in Faenza, Italy) Engine: Ferrari Team principal: Franz Tost Drivers: Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Jr Constructors' championships: 0 Drivers' championships: 0 First race: Bahrain, 2006

Andrew Benson's assessment: Could be a real force this year, with an update of last year's very impressive chassis now mated to a Ferrari engine. No matter that it's a 2015-spec Ferrari, it will be a major step up in terms of both power and reliability over last year's Renault - and probably this year's too.

Sauber driver Felipe Nasr and team principal Monisha Kaltenborn

Sauber (eighth in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: Swiss (based in Hinwil, Switzerland) Engine: Ferrari Drivers: Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr Team principal: Monisha Kaltenborn Constructors' championships: 0 Drivers' championships: 0 First race: South Africa, 1993

Andrew Benson's assessment: The cliches are true: solid, dependable, unexciting. That's Sauber through and through. On a better financial footing at last, thanks to two well-backed pay-drivers. But more midfield anonymity beckons.

A total of 27 points in the constructors' championship made 2015 one of McLaren's worst seasons in F1

McLaren (ninth in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: British (based in Woking, Surrey) Engine: Honda Team boss: Eric Boullier Drivers: Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso Constructors' championships: 8 Drivers' championships: 12 First race: Monaco, 1966

Andrew Benson's assessment: This year can't be any worse than last, can it? That depends on whether Honda really has found the solution to its engine woes. If it has, a quantum step forward is possible. If they haven't? Well, with two of F1's greatest drivers in no mood for another season at the back, armageddon could await.

British driver Jolyon Palmer will make his F1 race debut with Renault in 2016

Renault

Nationality: French (based in Enstone, Oxfordshire) Engine: Renault Drivers: Pastor Maldonado and Jolyon Palmer Constructors' championships: 2 Drivers' championships: 2 First race: Britain, 1977

Andrew Benson's assessment: A protracted buy-out of Lotus not-long completed, a hacked-together car and an engine still short of performance, Renault's return to F1 will initially be difficult, have no doubt about that. Long-term, though, few expect they won't emerge as a major player.

Manor will run Mercedes engines this year following the end of their partnership with Ferrari

Manor Marussia (10th in 2015 constructors' championship)

Nationality: British (based in Banbury, Oxfordshire) Engine: Mercedes Drivers: TBC Team boss: Dave Ryan Constructors' championships: 0 Drivers' championships: 0 First race: Australia, 2012

Andrew Benson's assessment:Some clever deal-making has resulted in Mercedes engines and a technical partnership with Williams, whose rear end Manor will use. In theory, Manor should be set for a major step up. But it would be wrong to expect too much, so far off the pace were they in 2015.

Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, Haas will be managed by ex-Jaguar F1 and Red Bull man Guenther Steiner

Haas (debut season)

Nationality: American (based in the US, Banbury and Italy) Engine: Ferrari Drivers: Romain Grosjean and Esteban Guteirrez Team principal: Guenther Steiner Constructors' championships: 0 Drivers' championships: 0 First race: N/A

Andrew Benson's assessment:No new team has ever started with this many advantages. Effectively a Ferrari 'B' team, running as many parts as possible bought from Ferrari, on a car designed in Ferrari's wind tunnel. Haas's links with Maranello are so close the rules have had to be clarified to stop it happening again. Their target is to score points. Given the charmed gestation, the bigger surprise would be if they don't.