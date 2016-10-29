Mexican Grand Prix: Mercedes team member robbed at gunpoint in vehicle

Mercedes have won the F1 constructor and driver championships in each of the last two years

A member of Lewis Hamilton's world championship-winning Mercedes team has been robbed at gunpoint ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

The unnamed individual, who does not have a high profile, was travelling in a chauffeur-driven vehicle from Mexico City Airport to the team's hotel.

A Mercedes spokesman said: "Wallets and watches were taken but there were no physical injuries."

The robbery victim has chosen to stay in Mexico for the race.

The Mercedes team member, who was not wearing branded apparel, and driver were unhurt in the ordeal, which took place on Wednesday.

The German team declined to elaborate on whether the team would take further safety precautions.

In 2010, Britain's Jenson Button was threatened by gunmen in Sao Paolo before the Brazilian Grand Prix and three Sauber engineers were robbed at gunpoint on the same evening. They were all unhurt.

Mexican Grand Prix second practice results

Mexican Grand Prix coverage details