Comment number 537. Posted by Terra_Penthcyanon 4 Sept 2017 19:03
@528 MGJohn
Watch the pre show and you will pick these things up. Seb definitely has a clause allowing him to veto his team mate, been discussed many times. LH is less clear, Toto said he has a say in who his team mate is but didn't make clear whether it was contractual or courtesy.
There are 4 prime seats, would just be great to see the 4 best drivers in them. It would be of a spectacle.
Comment number 536. Posted by F1Knowledgeon 4 Sept 2017 18:36
Alonslow has only started 12 F1 races this year. Why the 4/13 stat?
Shoddy journalism.
Comment number 535. Posted by Ilovetea68on 4 Sept 2017 13:15
Loving this season now that Seb is back at the top. No Nico means that Hamilton is behaving less like a spoilt child. But this race was dull, apart from Ricciardo.
Comment number 534. Posted by Miggyon 4 Sept 2017 12:28
@532
Your comment is pointless. That could be said for any sport. Guess there is no reason to watch any sport then once you've figured out who's the best at the their business
Comment number 533. Posted by Fivewood03on 4 Sept 2017 12:23
Great stuff from LH - even better they dialled down the engine & still won by a mile. Stick it into the foreign opposition any way possible, esp on their own tracks. Bring GREAT back into Britain - bring back Concorde, steam trains & standing in football grounds as well - HAMMERTIME
Comment number 532. Posted by Oliver Le Floreon 4 Sept 2017 11:25
Despite attempts of rain to mix up starting grid: man in fastest car starts & wins GP; 2nd man in very similar car comes 2nd; a 3rd man in not so fast car, but faster than others, comes 3rd; etc etc etc etc. Dull, dreary, dreadful.
Jumping about on podium, or pretending to recognise and point at imaginary people in throng below was relatively exciting, but seen it before.
A graceless charm.
Comment number 531. Posted by liquid-benion 4 Sept 2017 11:19
I don't know what's the fuss is about. But LH is good but not great the funny thing is he is the highest earner in f1 why not employ a rookie to do his job and Mercedes could save 10s of millions a year and still win the wdc and wcc its simple Mercedes don't need good drivers they need young drivers less money paid they have a rocket ship to steer them to titles.
Comment number 530. Posted by Barocheon 4 Sept 2017 10:42
Correction Vettel has 2 Victories in 2017. Two were gifted to him from Ferrari thanks to Kimi who got a contract extension in return.
Comment number 529. Posted by MGJohnon 4 Sept 2017 08:35
@522 LD_belly
"because if you knew the outcome of the race then why didn't you bet your house on it. "
= ==
Bet your house silly thing to say. He's not that reliable. I have won a nice few quid on Hamilton this season and if he wins the WDC to equal Vettel's total, a nice few quid more.
Hamilton second favourite @ 7-4 next race with Vettel 6-4 favourite.Uh!
Bookies not often wrong?
Comment number 528. Posted by MGJohnon 4 Sept 2017 08:25
@521 .. Terra_Penthcyan
Both seb and lewis don't want competitive team mates
============
I keep on seeing stuff like this regurgitated widely by both F1 media and fan boys.
Irrespective of all that historical precedent "Faster than yow" mullarkey, is there any definitive proof that such contract conditions apply here?
Until such time that confirmation is available, I call it BS.
Comment number 527. Posted by TuskinRaideron 4 Sept 2017 08:18
@521 Terra_Penthcyan
I think it's the Merc management who'd prefer a teammate that doesn't rock the boat. In HAM they've a driver that wins WDC's so why have the extra Aggravation. With ROS they had a driver that couldn't win WDC's against the top drivers but bought aggravation with him.
It's just the same thinking and logic Ferrari use.
Comment number 526. Posted by TuskinRaideron 4 Sept 2017 08:07
@95 Chelski
If it was the Ford Focus World Championship then yes and plenty of them. Even more if it often rained.
Comment number 525. Posted by UK-Minardi-Fanon 4 Sept 2017 07:17
@521
LH does not have a contract to stop this, you are making it up. Seb has a say in who Ferrari sign up. The reason no-one wants Alonso is they can see from his history he causes trouble in any team.
The Red Bull duo are still under contract so won't be going anywhere.
You'd be best not spreading fibs to make your point.
Comment number 524. Posted by ferrari35on 4 Sept 2017 05:20
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
Comment number 523. Posted by Pontefractiouson 4 Sept 2017 04:14
I don't think I have ever seen so little space dedicated to reporting on a Grand Prix winner. And there we have Andrew Benson in another article basically saying "no big deal - really LH is not that good." What is it about you guys ? Are you really so embarrassed that an Englishman appears to be winning consistently ? Does it somehow conflict with your world view ?
Comment number 522. Posted by LD_bellyon 4 Sept 2017 00:08
For all the people who say LH won and it was predictable and boring-you are either jealous, ferrari lovers, or just stupid.I can understand the jealous part and the dislike for anything not Ferrari, but the stupidity is just ignorance really - because if you knew the outcome of the race then why didn't you bet your house on it,you would have made a hell of a lot of money even with odds of 4-1 on.
Comment number 521. Posted by Terra_Penthcyanon 3 Sept 2017 23:56
Shame that protectionism blocks other top drivers from competing in the top teams. Both seb and lewis don't want competitive team mates and have contracts to enforce it. Love to see Danny Ric go to ferrari, Carlos go to mercedes or Alonso go pretty much anywhere but McLaren atm.
Feels like boxing, carefully pick your opposition so you don't lose. Makes it more of a fix than a sport...
