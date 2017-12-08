Lewis Hamilton says he does not have the desire to match Michael Schumacher

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Lewis Hamilton is surrounded by photographers
Hamilton was crowned Formula 1 world champion for a fourth time after finishing ninth at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says he does not believe he will stay in Formula 1 long enough to beat Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles.

Hamilton won his fourth title this year to move within one of Juan Manuel Fangio, but said he was not motivated by the idea of surpassing Schumacher.

The Mercedes driver said: "I can't see it at the moment. Four more. It has taken me 10 years to achieve this four.

"I don't have that desire to match it. Matching Fangio could be quite cool."

Argentine Fangio won five world titles in the 1950s, and is second to Schumacher - champion in 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004 - in the all-time championship standings.

In terms of successes for the number of races in which he competed, Fangio is the most successful driver ever in championships, wins and pole positions.

"Being that I am going to be here for at least another couple of years, that is my goal to try and at least get that," Hamilton said, implying strongly that a new Mercedes contract to take him beyond the end of his current deal, which expires next year, was an inevitability.

Speaking at the official FIA prize-giving ceremony, where he will be presented with his trophy, Hamilton said: "When I am older and look back, I don't think the amount of titles I have is going to define what I am as a driver or who I am.

"How I work with the team, how I drive the car, every time I drive the car and extract it from the car - that's what I feel inside defines me.

"When I was young I thought I would have a family at 28. When I got to 28 it all shifted. But it is difficult to say never.

"Maybe in a couple of years ' time I will be saying: 'I am going to go another 10 years.' I really hope that's not the case because I'll be with you guys until you are in Zimmer frames."

  • Comment posted by Heyesey, at 17:12 8 Dec 2017

    It's been obvious for years that Hamilton has no intent to match Schumacher - he does not cheat, he does not drive for a team that cheats, he's never demanded that his co-driver serve no other purpose than to help him win. He never deliberately drives into opponents to force them out of a race when he'd win by doing so. He's picked up four world titles without ever sinking to those levels.

  • Comment posted by HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston, at 17:14 8 Dec 2017

    Anyone suggesting Hamilton isn't a future legend of the sport, needs to realise it isn't their decision to make.
    His achievements in the sport, number of titles, race wins, poles cement his status as a legend whether you like his personality/lifestyle or not.

  • Comment posted by Garry, at 16:52 8 Dec 2017

    Hamilton will never be the equal of Michael Schumacher he is far better than that.

  • Comment posted by U15024693, at 17:13 8 Dec 2017

    Amazing how many give opinions on matters they know little about. If Lewis Hamilton manages to win this again, it won't be by accident. He is without doubt in the top 3/4 drivers of all time and could be outright No.1 in races won by the time he quits. You can't be lucky that many times!!

  • Comment posted by Bal, at 17:17 8 Dec 2017

    I'm not a massive Lewis fan but I hold more respect for him that I ever did for Schumacher. He was just an outright cheat and bully.

  • Comment posted by anochmor, at 17:06 8 Dec 2017

    I'm trying to remember how many races or championships MS won by crashing into another driver,? maybe Damon Hill can help me with that one.

  • Comment posted by f1mad, at 17:11 8 Dec 2017

    How can you not call Lewis a legend 4 titles, gets the most out of the car every single time, he out qualified people by massive margins this year.

  • Comment posted by whereami, at 17:15 8 Dec 2017

    Andyd@ your ignorance is a reflection on you. LH may not be the nicest guy in the world but are we not here to discuss his driving skills? In which case I have to say Lewis is one of the best without doubt.

  • Comment posted by nolant, at 17:16 8 Dec 2017

    Why would he want to match Shuvver Schu, the professional cheat of all times? It seems to be something to do with a red car makes them cheat or is it just that team?

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, at 17:25 8 Dec 2017

    Great career especially considering it was only his lack of experience which cost him the title in his rookie year and car failures and cheating on his team mates part which cost him the title in 2016 so could have easily been on 6 already.

  • Comment posted by Sir Regulus, at 17:13 8 Dec 2017

    why does he need to? Sir hammetime already better than Schumacher

  • Comment posted by CJR, at 17:32 8 Dec 2017

    LH has already proven he is a one of the very gifted drivers, one that drives and races fairly, does not break contracts and does not have have clauses in that he is the number driver.
    Every record he surpasses is done on his talent not a clause in a contract.

  • Comment posted by The Citizen, at 17:39 8 Dec 2017

    No need to match or beat Schumacher's record.. we now know he was a cheater

  • Comment posted by 7-Zark-7, at 17:21 8 Dec 2017

    Can't see LH equaling MS's record of 7,Lewis has too much competition at the moment unlike Schumacher when he won his five in a row,then alonso came along.

  • Comment posted by CJR, at 17:18 8 Dec 2017

    What are these trolls going to do when LH hangs up his helmet?

  • Comment posted by Britincal, at 17:13 8 Dec 2017

    The usual idiotic pathetic comments from losers and haters!

  • Comment posted by CJR, at 18:07 8 Dec 2017

    All these people going on about LH so called tax evasion.
    Don't forget Jenson Button also has moved to to MC to avoid tax .
    Oh yes so did A Senna move to MC to avoid tax.
    Then we come to N Rosberg who also lives in MC.
    Please let's put this one sided argument to bed.

  • Comment posted by Taz Rahman Wedding Tog , at 17:32 8 Dec 2017

    The brother is in a happy place in his life and that showed this season. However, the last few races that were not all that important showed that he needs a motivation to push himself. I believe that he would want at least one more and after that he may cal it a day. Once after he has retired are we going to miss the talent that he was.

  • Comment posted by AI, at 17:38 8 Dec 2017

    Love the haters lol... Most British people are proud of you LH, whatever happens you will go down as a Legend. After you is the Belgium kid Verstappen great talent who has admitted he looks up to LH.

  • Comment posted by DJgrandad, at 07:36 9 Dec 2017

    How many times was Schumacher handed a race win by his team mate. I don't remember that happening to Lewis. At least LH can say he won his titles on merit.

