Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Who will top the Baku podium?

Just when it looked like Sebastian Vettel would stroll to his third straight win of the season, up pops the honey badger to gatecrash the party in China.

Ferrari may have locked out the grid in qualifying, but race day in Shanghai gave fans a treat as Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo weaved his way past five cars to a first-place finish.

Azerbaijan is next up and Australian Ricciardo is looking for back-to-back wins in Baku. The circuit was also the scene of the infamous 'road rage' incident between Vettel and Hamilton last season - so both drivers will surely be hoping for a clean race this time around.

In the shadows of the title fight sits Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. The Finn was runner-up in Bahrain and China and is only five points behind team-mate Hamilton in the standings - can he finally find that killer instinct and celebrate a victory?