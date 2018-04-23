F1 gossip: Vettel, Ferrari, Booth, Barcelona, Norris

The Spanish Grand Prix has been staged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1991. when Nigel Mansell won

Former Manor Formula 1 team boss John Booth confirmed his departure from Toro Rosso, having worked as their director of racing since 2016. (Autosport)

A Spanish FIA official played down rumours the future of the country's grand prix at Barcelona could be in jeopardy, with their contract set to expire next year. (F1i.com)

Lando Norris says it "would be nice" to give McLaren a "headache" over their driver line-up plans by winning the Formula 2 title in 2018. (Crash.net)

There is a mystery new paddle on the steering wheel of Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel. (Motorsport.com)