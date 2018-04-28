Sebastian Vettel on pole on Azerbaijan, Lewis Hamilton second

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to take his third consecutive pole position.

The German, nine points clear of Hamilton in the championship, was just 0.179 seconds clear of his rival around the demanding Baku street circuit.

Kimi Raikkonen was on course to snatch pole from his team-mate only to make a mistake at the final corner of his lap.

The Finn was sixth, behind Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes and the Red Bulls.

Ferrari win three-way battle for pole

Vettel did all his work on his first run of the top 10 shootout, when he was 0.342secs quicker than Hamilton.

The world champion closed up on his final lap but it was not enough, meaning a lock-up at Turn Three by Vettel on his final lap was irrelevant.

Hamilton, who has not won a race since the US Grand Prix last October, said: "That was close. We did the best job we could. It was very close.

"They have been quick all weekend. We are in the mix. This is the fifth best track to overtake and I am going to try to give Sebastian a hard time tomorrow.

Vettel said: "I felt the car was good in Q1, Q2 and then in the last section I knew I had the car that does what I want.

"The first lap I was quite happy but there were maybe two parts where it was not exactly perfect.

"I knew the track would ramp up and I went out to go quicker. I was little bit up but then I locked up into Turn Three. I am a little upset with that because I thought I had a bit more but the important thing is we got pole.

"It will be an intense race. Anything can happen. Safety cars are likely. The important thing is the car is in a good place."

A lost opportunity for Raikkonen

Raikkonen will be kicking himself for losing what appeared to be his best chance of pole since Monaco last year.

A series of errors not only cost him top spot but has also compromised his race strategy.

All the top three teams wanted to start the race on the more durable super-soft tyre and so fitted it for the second session, intending to set their fastest times on it - which defines the race-start tyre.

But a mistake on his first run by Raikkonen, running wide at Turn Three, meant he had to run a set of ultra-softs on a second run to progress - and will now have to start on that tyre, which goes off much faster.

Raikkonen got through into Q3 and then made another mistake, this time at Turn 16, on his first run, straddling the kerb and coming oh-so-close to hitting the wall on the exit.

On his second run he was on course to beat Vettel's time but made yet another mistake - again at Turn 16, where he had a huge slide and then 'tank-slapper', which affected his speed all the way up the long straight to the line.

He ended up 0.992secs off pole and will start sixth, behind the Red Bulls, with Daniel Ricciardo just pipping by Max Verstappen by 0.083secs, and on a worse tyre.

The Red Bulls were also very close to Bottas, Ricciardo just 0.074secs off.

More to follow.

Brendon Hartley on the near collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly: "I'm sorry about that guys, I was trying to get out the way but it was too late and I went the wrong way"

