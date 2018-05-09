Spanish Grand Prix: Who will top the podium in Spain?

Hamilton was victorious in Spain last year. Can he do it again?

Spanish Grand Prix on the BBC Venue: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Date: 11-13 May Coverage: Practice sessions and race on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; qualifying on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

How do you follow a race like the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku?

A grand prix that's been described as 'madcap', 'bonkers' and 'chaotic' saw Lewis Hamilton claim his first win of the season as the drama unfolded around him.

There was devastation for Valtteri Bottas after a tyre blowout in the closing stages, Sebastian Vettel was undone by a safety car restart and Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen caused Red Bull nightmares with a collision on lap 40.

The 2017 Spanish Grand Prix provided just as much entertainment, as Hamilton stole a stunning victory from Vettel on a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake.

A three-way tangle between Verstappen, Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen also hit the headlines. Red Bull and Ferrari blamed Bottas for the crash, with a young Kimi fan overcome with tears in the crowd at the Finn's retirement.

However, the upset quickly turned to delight when Thomas Danel got to meet his idol in the Ferrari garage after the race.

Drama and heart-warming scenes - what does Barcelona hold in store this weekend?

Who will win in Spain? Choose your top three drivers from the list below First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Confirm Selection