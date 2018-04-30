F1 gossip: Ricciardo, Verstappen, Gasly, Leclerc, Hartley

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won the Chinese Grand Prix in April

Monday, 30 April

Formula 1 has trademarked the word 'Shoey' to claim the rights to Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo's podium celebration of drinking champagne from his shoe. (Independent)

Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda says Red Bull's Max Verstappen was 70% to blame for the collision with team-mate Ricciardo during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (ESPN F1)

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly has called Haas' Kevin Magnussen the most dangerous driver he has faced in his career after a clash in Azerbaijan.(ESPN F1)

Sauber driver Charles Leclerc, 20, says his sixth-placed finish in Azerbaijan feels like a victory. (Formula 1)

Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley is refusing to get carried away after scoring his first World Championship point at Baku on Sunday. (Crash)