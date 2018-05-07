F1 gossip: Raikkonen, Hamilton, Bottas, Wolff, Haas

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 29 April

Monday, 7 May

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen says that speculation that he will retire at the end of the season is the "same story every year". (Express)

Mercedes are not looking beyond their "three wives" - drivers Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon - for the 2019 season, says team boss Toto Wolff. (F1i.com)

Valterri Bottas believes that the disappointment of missing out on victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will make him stronger for the rest of the season. (Motosport.com)

Haas say they may alter their design plans for the 2019 season after new rules were passed regarding the front and rear wing of the car. (Autosport)