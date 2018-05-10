Formula 1: Miami gives early go-ahead for race to be held in city

If an agreement can be reached, a race in Miami would likely take place in October 2019

Formula 1 has received "preliminary approval" from Miami for a Grand Prix to be held in the city from next year.

Miami's city officials voted unanimously on Thursday to enter formal negotiations with F1.

If the event comes off, it would be the first street race in the United States since a Grand Prix in Phoenix, Arizona in 1991.

The Miami event would be the second F1 race in the US, in addition to the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Sean Bratches, F1's managing director commercial operations, said: "We recognise that this is only the start of the process and we will immediately get to work with the various community stakeholders, the City of Miami, the Port of Miami, Bayfront Park Management Trust and others, in order to reach a final agreement.

"Formula 1 in Miami represents a fantastic opportunity to bring the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to one of the world's most iconic cities, and we are delighted that the journey is under way."