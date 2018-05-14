F1 gossip: Hamilton, Vettel, Sirotkin, Alonso, Grosjean

Lewis Hamilton's victory in Spain opened up a 17-point gap in the championship over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Monday, 14 May

Lewis Hamilton says he used his winning drive at the Spanish Grand Prix as a "test bench" as he found his Mercedes to his liking for the first time since Australia and wanted to fully explore the car's potential. (Motorsport.com)

Sebastian Vettel has called on Ferrari to address their problems after their slump in Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Sergey Sirotkin says his Williams car's seat was so uncomfortable he struggled to make it to the chequered flag in Spain. (Autosport.com)

World Championship rivals Hamilton and Vettel will both take part in in-season testing in Spain this week. (PlanetF1.com)

Fernando Alonso believes McLaren have narrowed the gap to their midfield rivals - but still trail the frontrunners by a similar margin as before - after giving their upgraded car a points-scoring result in his home Spanish Grand Prix. (Sky Sports)

Romain Grosjean feels he did all he could to avoid crashing at Turn Three in Barcelona on Sunday despite being given a grid penalty for the next race in Monaco.(Crash.net)