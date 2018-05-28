F1 gossip: Verstappen, Vandoorne, Alonso, Wolff, Sainz
Monday, 28 May
Max Verstappen, who has been accused of being "impatient" by Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko, said he "didn't want to go too risky and have a crash" after starting 20th at the Monaco Grand Prix and finishing ninth. (ESPN)
McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne believes the team sacrificed his chances at the Monaco race in favour of team-mate Fernando Alonso. (Autosport)
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Vandoorne "has the intelligence and the talent to progress and become a very great driver" and hopes he gets the time to do so. (F1i.com)
Renault driver Carlos Sainz says his race in Monaco "was a bit of a disaster from the start" as "the decision to switch to the ultrasofts on lap 15 was not the most appropriate". (Movistar via Planet F1)