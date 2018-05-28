Simone Resta: Ferrari designer to join Sauber as technical director

Ferrari designer Simone Resta is to leave the team to join Sauber as the Swiss outfit's technical director.

Resta is head of vehicle product co-ordination at Ferrari, effectively number two to technical director Mattia Binotto.

He will leave on 31 May and join Sauber on 1 July, which is a relatively short gap for a move between teams and demonstrates the close links between them.

Sauber use Ferrari engines and are sponsored by the Italian marque's sister brand, Alfa Romeo.

"Simone Resta has the best profile to take on the role of technical director," said Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur, who is leading a revival of a team who have struggled in recent seasons.

"His arrival at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team marks a significant step ahead of a long-term project that aims at strengthening the team in order to achieve ambitious results."

Sauber also employ Ferrari development driver Charles Leclerc, who is being groomed as a potential future driver for the Italian outfit.