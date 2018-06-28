Austrian Grand Prix: Pick your top three drivers in Spielberg

A win in France never looked in doubt for Lewis Hamilton

After a 10-year absence from the calendar, the French Grand Prix injected some 'va-va-voom' back into the season.

Mayhem on the first lap saw Sebastian Vettel slide into the back of Valtteri Bottas, sending both cars into a spin on the dizzying red and blue track of Paul Ricard.

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton took full advantage - along with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who turned fourth into second - to claim his third win of the season.

Hamilton now takes a 14-point lead in the championship to Spielberg for the second of Formula 1's first ever triple header - France, Austria and the British Grand Prix all within a week of each other.

At the Red Bull Ring 12 months ago, it was Bottas who was celebrating a dominate display, the Finn just holding on after a last-ditch attack from the Ferrari of Vettel.

Who will come out on top in the scenic setting of the Styrian mountains? Choose your top three drivers below...