Austrian Grand Prix: Pick your top three drivers in Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton wins the French Grand Prix
A win in France never looked in doubt for Lewis Hamilton

After a 10-year absence from the calendar, the French Grand Prix injected some 'va-va-voom' back into the season.

Mayhem on the first lap saw Sebastian Vettel slide into the back of Valtteri Bottas, sending both cars into a spin on the dizzying red and blue track of Paul Ricard.

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton took full advantage - along with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who turned fourth into second - to claim his third win of the season.

Hamilton now takes a 14-point lead in the championship to Spielberg for the second of Formula 1's first ever triple header - France, Austria and the British Grand Prix all within a week of each other.

At the Red Bull Ring 12 months ago, it was Bottas who was celebrating a dominate display, the Finn just holding on after a last-ditch attack from the Ferrari of Vettel.

Who will come out on top in the scenic setting of the Styrian mountains? Choose your top three drivers below...

Who will win in Austria?

Choose your top three drivers from the list below

