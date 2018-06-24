Lewis Hamilton wins in France after Vettel penalty

Lewis Hamilton reclaimed the world championship lead with a dominant victory in the French Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver led from start to finish other than one lap around his pit stop to move 14 points ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished fifth.

Vettel made life difficult for himself with a collision at the first corner with Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The German fought back through the field impressively but earned a five-second penalty for causing the crash, which put both to the back of the field.

It was a costly error for Vettel, who was one point ahead of Hamilton before the race, and not the first one he has made this year that has cost him ground in the championship.

"It's a beautiful Sunday": England won emphatically at the World Cup on Sunday, just before Hamilton dominated

Hamilton supreme

Hamilton will welcome the gift from Vettel at the start of a crucial run of three races in three weeks, one of them the British Grand Prix in two weeks' time, and five in six before the four-week summer break in August.

The Briton made it two easy wins for his country in one day, after England's progression to the second round of the World Cup with their cruise to a 6-1 victory over Panama.

Hamilton made a good enough start to be just clear of the crash between Vettel and Bottas at the start, and after a five-lap intervention by the safety car, leapt away at the re-start and was never seen again.

Hamilton was able to build a comfortable gap to Red Bull's Max Verstappen behind him in second place for the entire race and then cruise and conserve to the finish.

There were several collisions on the first lap, but none more significant that Vettel sliding into the back of Bottas

Action behind the leader

It was behind Hamilton that a race more interesting than many feared began to unfold.

Vettel, at the back after a pit stop to repair the front wing damaged in the crash with Bottas made light work of the backmarkers, starting with a light tap as he passed Fernando Alonso's McLaren at Turn Three at the re-start, which nudged the Spaniard into a spin.

Vettel was 11th by lap 10, eighth by lap 15, and fifth by lap 20, at the back of the lead group.

But there his progress stopped and he was able to make a late pit stop for fresh tyres, serving his penalty at the same time, without losing his position.

For a time it looked as if Ferrari might swap him with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, but instead the Finn was sent after Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, passing him with 11 laps to go to take the final podium position from the Australian.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen took sixth, ahead of Bottas, who was not able to make as much progress as Vettel as a result of damage to his floor which affected his downforce and handling balance.

Media playback is not supported on this device How does it feel to drive an F1 car at Paul Ricard?

Young Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc surprised many by putting his Sauber into the final top 10 shoot out

Fire in the hole: Marcus Ericsson crashed during Friday practice and the resulting fire melted the side of his Sauber

Alain Prost won the last race held at Paul Ricard in 1990