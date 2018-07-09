F1 gossip: Ferrari, Arrivabene, Mercedes, Verstappen, Grosjean, Renault

Monday, 9 July

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene and driver Sebastian Vettel, who won the British GP

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene has reacted angrily to suggestions of foul play after drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen crashed with their Mercedes rivals Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in recent races. (F1i.com)

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen says the power deficit between his car and that of Mercedes and Ferrari was "tragic" and that "on the straights it's like you are driving in a different series". (Planet F1)

Romain Grosjean has apologised to Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen for hitting him on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, according to team boss Gunther Steiner. (Autosport)

Renault has recorded a profit for the first time in nearly a decade after a boost in sponsorship, according to newly-filed accounts. (Telegraph)