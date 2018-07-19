Lewis Hamilton's British GP comments 'silly', says Sebastian Vettel

Hamilton is eight points behind rival Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' standings

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says Lewis Hamilton was "silly" to suggest Kimi Raikkonen deliberately crashed into him at the British Grand Prix.

But Vettel said he held no grudge against his rival over the remarks.

"It was silly to say but we are racing and it is never great if you get hit without doing anything wrong," he said.

"And it is fine to express your opinion. Even if it is not right or reasonable, it is human. It is two weeks ago; we move on."

Mercedes driver Hamilton apologised for the accusation after the race at Silverstone, saying he had been "dumb" to suggest Ferrari were using "interesting tactics" after incidents in two of the past three races.

At Silverstone, Hamilton was hit from behind by Vettel's team-mate Raikkonen at the third corner on the first lap, dropping the Briton to last place, from which he fought back to finish second behind Vettel.

Two races before that, in France, Vettel hit Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the first corner. Both Ferrari drivers were penalised for causing the incidents.

Hamilton was not the only protagonist to make provocative comments in the heat of the moment at Silverstone.

Vettel also remarked on the radio on the slowing down lap that Ferrari had "won in their home", a reference to the Mercedes factory being a few miles down the road from the track.

Hamilton said on Thursday: "I heard there was something said. I see that as a weakness, the whole need to even say anything. For me it is something we can work with and it doesn't affect me whatsoever. Good for him.

"We will just keep our heads down and focus on trying to do a better job across the board. That is our approach right now."

Vettel leads Hamilton by eight points at the head of the championship as the season reaches its halfway point at the German Grand Prix this weekend.

