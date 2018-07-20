German Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo to start last after engine penalties

Ricciardo is fourth in the championship standings with two wins

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start Sunday's German Grand Prix from the back of the grid because of penalties for using too many engine parts.

The Australian has had to take new examples of the MGU-K, a part of the hybrid system, the energy store (battery) and control electronics.

Red Bull preferred to take the new parts at this race to avoid penalties in Hungary next weekend.

That is because they expect to be more competitive at the Hungaroring.

The rules dictate that drivers are allowed to use only two of each of those parts this season and they are the third he has used so far.