German Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to start 14th after hydraulic failure

Hamilton is chasing a fifth world title this season

Lewis Hamilton will start the German Grand Prix from 14th on the grid after his Mercedes suffered a hydraulic failure in qualifying.

Hamilton ground to a halt out on track at the end of the first qualifying segment.

He was unable to change gears and was ordered to stop out on track because the problem risked damaging the engine.

It is a significant blow to his title hopes. He trails Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by eight points after 10 races.

More to follow.