Formula 1: Monaco, Monza, Melbourne... Miami? Select your calendar

From seven races in 1950 to a gruelling 21 in 2018, the Formula 1 calendar has had only one direction of travel over the past 68 years.

Tapping into new markets has become an F1 obsession, resulting a host of countries staging races for the first time in recent years.

But could that ever change? Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul thinks it should and has called for "a massive contraction of the sport".

He added: "We are already way above what should be the figure for something special. It is almost becoming routine. It should not be a day-to-day job. We've tipped that balance, so we need to be extremely careful."

The demands of a 21-race season on team personnel cannot be underestimated, and there is an argument to be made that where grands prix are concerned, perhaps less is more.

So what would a - for the sake of argument - 16-race F1 season look like? And more importantly, which races would you sacrifice?

Make your selection from our shortlist of 25, which we have put together by listing this year's races plus four wildcards. We'll collate your choices and publish the results at a later date.