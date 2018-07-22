German Grand Prix: Hamilton summoned to the stewards to put result in doubt

Hamilton faces an anxious wait to discover if his victory stands

Lewis Hamilton could lose his German Grand Prix victory after being summoned to explain a driving misdemeanour.

The Mercedes driver aborted a pit stop to change tyres under a late-race safety car and cut across the grass to rejoin the track and take the lead.

F1 rules say "crossing the line separating the pit entry and the track by a car entering the pit lane is prohibited".

His win gave him a 17-point lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel.

The race was thrown into disarray by the rain and Mercedes were not immune from the chaos, as evidenced by a breathless radio exchange when the safety car was deployed following Vettel's race-ending crash.

Hamilton was told to pit, then told the team Kimi Raikkonen was pitting in front of him and was told to stay out, which became "in, in, in, in!" as he aborted and cut across the grass to rejoin the track.

Should the race stewards deem an offence has been committed, a five-second penalty would drop Hamilton down to second place, while a 10-second punishment would bump him down to fourth.