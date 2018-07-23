F1 gossip: Raikkonen, Hamilton, Gasly, Wolff, Miami, Ricciardo

Kimi Raikkonen was third in Sunday's German Grand Prix behind Lewis Hamilton and Valteri Bottas

Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari's radio messages at the German Grand Prix were not clear enough after he appeared to question team orders to let team-mate Sebastian Vettel past. (ESPN)

Plans to host an F1 grand prix in Miami next year have been scrapped.(Mail)

Pierre Gasly was surprised Toro Rosso put him onto full wets despite the rain only coming down at one corner at Hockenheim on Sunday.(Planet F1)

Mercedes' Toto Wolff says the team orders issued during the closing stages of Sunday's German GP will not become the norm for the remainder of the season.(F1i.com)

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo said not being able to compete in Germany "hurt" having started from the back of the grid.(Pitpass)